Cuban magazine Bohemia received award for 115 years of its foundation





HAVANA, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) Bohemia magazine received today, in Havana, the Premio a la Dignidad (Dignity Award), granted by the Association of Cuban Journalists (UPEC by its Spanish acronym) to true paradigms for society.



The award to the magazine, which will celebrate its 115th anniversary on May 10, highlights its work in surviving different contexts and historical circumstances that made it one of the most enduring and notable references of Cuban journalism.



In presenting the award, Ricardo Ronquillo, president of UPEC, pointed out the need for Bohemia to remain a professional and political cornerstone in the public media system, for all that it has meant throughout the history of national journalism and for its contribution to the Cuban Revolution.



Isidro Fardales Gonzalez, acting director of the magazine, said that the publication has been an indispensable part of the cultural, political and social life of Cuba, as its content has always covered all spheres of national events.



As a challenge we have to advance in the digital transformation, promote the website and multimedia works, which have such an impact nowadays, he said.



During the ceremony, Ariel Terrero, vice president of UPEC, highlighted the leadership of the magazine and the weight of its content as Cuban cultural heritage.



Bohemia, founded on May 10, 1908, was the only publication of its time that opposed the tyrannies of Gerardo Machado and Fulgencio Batista, even during the regime of terror implemented after the fall of the Grau-Guiteras government.