UNESCO Director: "Cuba is culture, culture is Cuba"



HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) “Cuba is culture, culture is Cuba,” said Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of UNESCO’s World Heritage Center, at the 1st International Congress on Cultural Heritage, held in Havana’s National Museum of Fine Arts and attended by more than 30 ministers of culture from the Group of 77 plus China.

Mr. Eloundou stressed the importance of reflecting on the current times, which requires introspection and innovation to think about issues related to the keepers of our heritage, and of looking backwards to move forward "without forgetting our roots".

The official, who defined culture as a route, urged to consider heritage as a source of resilience and to work together proactively in order to cope with the challenges facing peace, social cohesion and work for the good of all.

During his official visit to Cuba, the UNESCO director will participate in the 41st International Tourism Fair, dedicated to Culture and Heritage, and in the Meeting of Ministers of Culture of the G77 + China.

