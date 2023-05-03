Cuba wins international contest from UN Environment Program





HAVANA, cUBA, May 2 (ACN) A Cuban representation took first place in the video modality of the art contest for Latin America and the Caribbean El planeta es tu lienzo (The planet is your canvas), convened by Ozone Action, of the United Nations Environment Program.



The winner is Alejandro de Jesus Garcia Olivera, from Vo Thi Thang elementary school, in the municipality of Playa, Havana province, announced Cuba's Ozone Technical Office (OTOZ).



Once again, our country shows from an early age its great environmental vocation, highlighted the OTOZ, attached to the Center for Energy Information and Development (CUBAENERGIA).



El planeta es tu lienzo promoted the way to make visible the contribution of the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment to combat accelerated climate change and protect the planet's shield against solar emissions.



Cuba is a signatory to the Montreal Protocol (Canada), after its approval in 1987 in response to the growing production and consumption of industrial chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) used in refrigerators, air conditioners, foggers, insulating foams and furniture.



The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, approved in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, in East Africa, came into force on January 1, 2019 to establish that over the next 30 years the projected production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), organic compounds used in air conditioners and other devices, be reduced by more than 80%.



Cuba received in 2017 in Canada the Ozone Award, the Montreal Protocol's highest incentive to control and eliminate the production and consumption of depleting substances, conferred every 10 years, one for each region of the world to outstanding personalities and organizations in the fulfillment of their commitments to the aforementioned document.