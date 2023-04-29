Cuban president mourns death of prominent musicologist





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, mourned today the death of prominent Cuban musicologist Jesus Gomez Cairo, at the age of 73.



On Twitter, the president sent condolences to family and friends of the man he described as an indefatigable scholar, a deep admirer of the most intimate sounds of the Cuban soul.



Gomez Cairo unveiled the enchanting mysteries of the Bayamo Anthem and was a fervent guardian of Cuba's musical heritage, Diaz-Canel said in the tweet.



Musicologist, researcher and professor Jesus Gomez Cairo was born on October 26, 1949 in Jaguey Grande, Matanzas.



He was appointed in 1989 director of the Odilio Urfe Music Information and Documentation Center, and since 1997 he served as director of the National Museum of Music and vice president of the Cuban Institute of Music

.

He chaired the Cubadisco Award Committee since its foundation in 1997 until 2003 and was awarded the Distinction for National Culture.