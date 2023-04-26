Cuba Regrets Passing of Artist Harry Belafonte





Havana, April 25 (ACN) The passing at 96 on Tuesday of outstanding artist harry Belafonte was regreted by Cubans and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee.



A singer, composer, actor and friend of Cuban Revolution Leader Fidel Castro, Belafonte was said to be the first US black person allowed to perform in many fancy night clubs and he was called the King of Calypso. He also made racial achievement in the movies at times when racial segregation prevailed in large parts of the United States.



Belafonte shared with Martin Luther King Jr the civil rights struggle in the States in the early 1960s and later traveled the world over as good-will ambassador of the UN Children Fund (UNICEF). Later he created a foundation against HIV-Aids. In 2014 he received an Oscar for his humanitarian work.



In July 2020, Cuba granted Belafonte the Friendship Medal for his support of the island and his respect for the Revolutionary process.