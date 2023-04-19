Dance Festival Takes over Santiago de Cuba City





Santiago de Cuba, April 18 (ACN) The 18th chapter of the Dance Festival will take over cultural centers and streets of this eastern Cuban city from April 25 to 29 aiming at promoting artistic teaching and female folk singers.



The event, organized by the Provincial Council for Performing Arts, will open with a solemn ceremony paying tribute to the founders of the professional dance movement at the local Santa Ifigenia cemetery on the 25th.



Dance performances will then take place in major thoroughfares, while a series of documentaries will be screened in a local movie theater in Santiago. Samples of folkloric dance and arts by ensembles from the eastern Cuban region will be on display during the festival.



Performing Arts president in Santiago, Boston Fernando, told reporters that this year the event will honor outstanding dancers Berta Ariminan, nominee to the National Dance Prize.



Fernando announced that the Festival will grant prizes to the best choreographies and interpretation in ballet, modern and contemporary dance.



The festival also includes panels on local outstanding dace stars; audiovisuals, workshops and a gala to honor artistic teaching.