Conferences on Federico Garcia Lorca start today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) The conference on Federico Garcia Lorca, an event hosted by the Embassy of Spain in celebration of the Spanish Language Day, begins today in Havana, as part of the Month of Europe in Cuba.



Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, ambassador of the European Union to the Caribbean nation, told the Cuban News Agency that this initiative will last until April 23, and includes a program that highlights the projection of audiovisuals, critical reading workshops, dance and gastronomy.



Brilhante Pedrosa pointed out that the week will be a tribute to Granada-born poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca (1898-1936), who visited Cuba in the 1930s and found the inspiration for famous poems such as "Poet in New York", the masterpiece of Spanish surrealism.



As for Spanish Language Day, she pointed out that it is celebrated every year as a tribute to the death of the great literary genius Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra (1547-1616), author of the renowned novel "The Ingenious Hidalgo Don Quixote of La Mancha".

This first edition is held with the aim of strengthening ties and promoting a positive agenda for the development of the people of the Old Continent and the archipelago, Brilhante Pedrosa stressed.