Iranian graphic humorist wins Grand Prize at International Biennial





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) The caricature Women, by Iranian author Amin Familbaghestani, won today the Eduardo Abela Grand Prize of the 23rd International Biennial of Graphic Humor held in Cuba on April 9 to 12.



The jury considered that Familbaghestani’s piece, which also won the first prize in the General Humor category and the Special Award of the National Council of Performing Arts (CNAP), was a very precise and aesthetic drawing of the impact of sorority on society and a visual metaphor that helps people from any country understand the importance of female empowerment and resilience.



The podcast Mujeres al Sur awarded the artists Niki Taravat (England)—who was also the winner of the Comic Strip competition—Adriana Mosquera (Colombia) and José Luis López Palacios and Isel Chacón (Cuba), whereas humorists from China, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan and Iran earned mentions and awards in the Political Satire section.



Themed Reírnos del machismo en serio (Laughing seriously at machismo), the 23rd International Biennial gathered 395 authors who presented more than 1,000 works.