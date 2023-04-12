Havana hosts 6th European Film Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Organized by the Cuban Film Institute and Cinemateca de Cuba, the 6th European Film Festival in Cuba , which includes 14 motion pictures from more than a dozen European countries, opens today with the screening of Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s multi-awarded feature film Flee (2021).



Based on real facts, Flee is an animated documentary co-produced by Denmark, France, Norway and Sweden that Norway with a marked sociopolitical content narrated through a first-person account easily understandable to all audiences.



According to Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, EU ambassador to Cuba, the program has scheduled some films recognized with awards such as the Lux Prize of the European Parliament.



The exhibition also features titles such as STYX (2018), Delicado (2021), Close and Rompesistema, both made in 2022.