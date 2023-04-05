Mozart's Requiem to be presented at Havana Cathedral





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) On April 15, the Havana Cathedral will host a unique performance of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s famous Requiem as part of the activities for the Month of European Culture in Cuba and the Sacred Music Days organized by the Father Felix Varela Cultural Center.



The performance, under the guidance of the German conductor Thomas Hengelbrock, will bring together on stage nearly 100 musicians as part of an artistic and academic exchange project between the Lyceum Mozartiano of Havana and the Balthasar Neumann Chor & Ensemble of Germany.



The Havana Lyceum Orchestra will host the event and will be accompanied by the choirs of the University of the Arts, the National Lyric Theater and the Schola Cantorum Coralina, as well as the special participation of four soloists from the Balthasar Neumann Chor: soprano Katja Stuber, alto Anne Bierwirth, tenor Jakob Pilgram and baritone Lisandro Abadie.



Furthermore, 11 teachers from the Balathasar Neumann Academy will give workshops and lessons of violin, viola, cello, double bass, woodwind, brass and voice to musicians from the Lyceum and students from the University of the Arts.