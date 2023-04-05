Cuba premieres film about Fidel’s role in agricultural project





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) The Fidel Castro Ruz Center in Havana hosted the premiere of the documentary film Proyecto Experimental Nazareno, by Cuban filmmaker Juan Carlos Travieso Fajardo, about the Commander in Chief’s involvement in Mayabeque province’s smallholding Nazareno, intended to engage scientists in the development of agricultural and cattle production.



Proyecto… highlights women’s role in the work of the Revolution—as in the case of the beloved Celia Sanchez Manduley, who designed and built the hut used by Fidel during his visits to the premises—through the testimonies of Nazareno farmers, who praised the Commander in Chief’s leadership skills, sensitivity, dedication and humility.



Elier Ramírez Cañedo, deputy director of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, stressed the need to disseminate the documentary as another example of the extraordinary work of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.