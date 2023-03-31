Havana to Host International Encounter of Ballet Academies





Havana, March 30 (ACN) The 28th International Encounter of Ballet Academies will take place in Havana, April 2-12, with the attendance of provincial ballet schools, and 300 foreign guests from 14 countries.



This will be the first in-person encounter to be held after the COVID-19 pandemic and will promote the bonds of friendship between participating nations.



The director of the National Center of Arts Schools, Elizabeth Castro, said that the event proves the priority given by Cuba to artistic teaching despite difficult conditions.



The international event will strengthen processes related to the classical dance teaching and related programs.