All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
31
March Friday

Havana to Host International Encounter of Ballet Academies



Havana, March 30 (ACN) The 28th International Encounter of Ballet Academies will take place in Havana, April 2-12, with the attendance of provincial ballet schools, and 300 foreign guests from 14 countries.

This will be the first in-person encounter to be held after the COVID-19 pandemic and will promote the bonds of friendship between participating nations.

The director of the National Center of Arts Schools, Elizabeth Castro, said that the event proves the priority given by Cuba to artistic teaching despite difficult conditions.

The international event will strengthen processes related to the classical dance teaching and related programs.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News