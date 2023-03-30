About Galician women’s influence on Cuban history





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) As part of the commemorations of the centenary of the 1st National Congress of Women in Cuba, Havana hosted the colloquium Galician Women in Cuba - Legacy and significance to review the contribution of this sector of Spanish origin to Cuban history and culture.



Arantxa Fernandez, chair of the Galician Culture Department of the University of Havana and organizer of the event, referred to the influential role played by writers, journalists and teachers such as Gertrudis Gomez de Avellaneda, Hortensia Blanch Pita, Maria Viñals and Anisia Miranda, whose impact she describes in her Album of Galician Women in Cuba, which helps to fill gaps in historic records usually centered on and written by men.



The attendants also discussed the participation of Cuba-based Galicians in the war against Franco, their activism to topple the Cuban tyrant Gerardo Machado in the 1930s, as well as the establishment in 1948 of the Union of Spanish Women, some of whose members joined the Federation of Cuban Women after the triumph of the Revolution.



The program included the screening of the documentary Fillas de Galicia (Daughters of Galicia) and the exhibition O Soño cubano da emigración galega (The Cuban dream of Galician emigration).