Cuba marks World Poetry Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) Alpidio Alonso Grau, Cuban minister of culture, congratulated today all Cuban poets, on the celebration of World Poetry Day by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO).



Poetry is the highest expression of spirituality and human creation; in Cuba poetry prefigured the nation, also poetry made and makes the Homeland, the minister assured on Twitter.



On Facebook, the House of Poetry of Havana, a cultural center belonging to the Office of the Historian, reported on the occasion of the date the space Traveling Poetry, with the participation of Andres Perez Viciedo, Lisette Nunez Gonzalez, Victor Joel Ariosa, Sinecio Verdecia Diaz.



According to UNESCO, this day has been celebrated since 1999 and seeks to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to promote the visibility of endangered languages.



The organization clarified that World Poetry Day is an occasion to honor poets, revive oral traditions of poetry recitals, promote the reading, writing and teaching of poetry, encourage the convergence between poetry and other arts such as theater, dance, music and painting, and increase the visibility of poetry in the media.

