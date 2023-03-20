Book on Fidel presented in eastern Cuba’s Book Fair





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) The launching of the book Fidel, by Katiuska Blanco, marked the end of the 31st International Book Fair held in the city of Santiago de Cuba.



Omar Valiño, director of the Jose Marti National Library of Cuba, said that the text provides a faithful depiction of the life and work of the Commander in Chief from his childhood to his physical disappearance and presents major highlights of both the leader and the man.



“Fidel is an important book inasmuch as it describes part of Fidel's contribution to the rise of our nation through a Revolution in every social sphere (…) and his role in the creation of the Cuban socialist project,” he remarked.



On her end, author Katiuska Blanco stressed the relevance of writing about Fidel to bring him closer to the new generations, as he promoted the development of Cuban education, health, sports and science, as well as economic and social transformations that improved the Cuban people’s quality of life, she concluded.