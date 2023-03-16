Diaz-Canel congratulates outstanding Cuban pianist on his 79th birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, congratulated today the outstanding Cuban pianist and composer Frank Fernandez, 2005 National Music Prize, on the celebration of his 79th birthday.



On Twitter, the president sent a big hug to Fernandez Tamayo, and expressed his wish to hear him playing the piano again.



On the same social network, the prominent pianist received congratulations from music institutions that highlighted his artistic career and contributions to the teaching of the art.



Today is the birthday of Frank Fernandez, founder and Honoris Causa of the Higher Institute of Art (ISA by its Spanish acronym), 2005 National Music Prize and youth teacher; a leading figure of Cuban pianistics, ISA declared.



The Recording and Music Publishing Company, on the occasion of the celebration, shared with social network users the work Era, composed by the pianist as a tribute to Prima Ballerina Assoluta Alicia Alonso.



Born on March 16, 1944, in Mayari, Holguin province(eastern Cuba), Francisco Fernandez Tamayo (Frank Fernandez) has been recognized by the public and critics in 34 countries and has written more than 650 works for different formats such as ballet, choirs and symphonies, popular music, soundtracks for film, television and radio.



Frank Fernandez is the recipient of the Cubadisco Honor Award, for his life's work; the First Grand Prize of Classical Music, for the Lecuona-Gershwin album; and the Rafael Alberti Award (for his contributions to humanity), among other awards, distinctions and recognitions.