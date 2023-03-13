Cuba hosts 2nd International Colloquium Patria





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) As of today, Cuba’s Casa de las Américas is hosting the 2nd International Colloquium Patria (Homeland), attended by some 60 foreign guests and more than a hundred Cuban specialists.



Organized in the context of Cuban Press Day, Patria will focus on one of the dimensions of the 60-plus year old U.S. blockade, namely the media war policy against the island and its impact on the digital environment, according to María Fernanda Ruiz, director of Digital Communication of the Ministry of Culture, who also stressed the need to study and disseminate the effects of the said policy on the Cuban people in terms of Internet access restrictions and think of joint actions to counteract these info-communication battles.



The event will close on March 14 on the steps of the University of Havana with a political-cultural celebration, audiovisual screenings and a public concert by several foreign and Cuban musicians, including the duos Iris and Buena Fe.