Foreign exhibitors in central Cuba’s Book Fair





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Feb 28 (ACN) The presence of 10 foreign exhibitors is one of the main novelties of the 31st International Book Fair to be held in the province of Cienfuegos from March 9 to 12.



Yoannia Aguirre Gonzalez, director of the Provincial Book and Literature Center (CPLL), remarked that the said participants come from Colombia—the Fair’s guest country of honor—Panama, Spain and Peru.



CPLL also reported that over 126,000 copies of more than 4,900 titles will be available to the public in this chapter of the literary event.