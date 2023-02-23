Cuba President Meets with Cuban Artists and Intellectuals





Havana, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Wednesday with a group of representatives of artists and intellectuals from all provinces of the country to follow up on initiatives derived from the latest 9th Congress of the Union of Cuban Artists and Writers--UNEAC.

The head of state addressed the importance to consider discussions of recent UNEAC provincial assemblies held in January.



At the meeting, the President denounced what he called the cultural colonization plans against Cuba which are backed by a political and ideological subversive platform and a media war to discredit the Cuban Revolution.



He said that such a reality must be addressed with intelligence and coherence and must be at the center of everyday debates, because such plans aim at damaging Cuban identity.



The Cuban President also talked about the participation of artists in ongoing transformations of local neighborhoods, which are expected to bring real social change, he said and called on the artists to go to the roots, identity and motivations in the communities.



Not everybody is an artist, but everybody can admire and enjoy arts, said Diaz-Canel.



The meeting, held at Havana’s Revolution Palace was also attended by deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman, Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso, UNEAC president Luis Morlote and Communist Party officials.