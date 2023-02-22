Graphic exhibition opens British Culture Week





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) The 10th British Culture Week opened today in Old Havana’s Plaza Vieja with an exhibition of large-format graphic design called A cielo abierto (In the open) and the presence of Sir George Hollingbery, ambassador of the United Kingdom to Cuba.



Among the week’s main attractions will be a concert by the Cuban band Real Project—as a tribute to The Beatles’ album Let It Be—and the presentation of director Liliana Lam’s play Mary for Mary, inspired by the English feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft.



The most important public activity of the British Embassy, to be held in this city until February 26, will serve to strengthen ties between both nations through arts and culture, said Hollingbery, who described the Week as “quite a challenge”, since he is presiding the event for the first time as ambassador.