Havana International Book Fair closed its doors





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) The 31st Havana International Book Fair concluded after 10 days that brought together 411 representatives from 54 countries—19 more than last year—and provided different artistic expressions, tributes to literary personalities and cultural exchanges with the Republic of Colombia, guest of honor.



More than 400 books were launched during the Fair, which also included presentations of awards to Cuba’s top literary figures, music concerts, exhibitions, plays and film screenings. The event registered the sale of more than 700,000 titles by around 400,000 people.



The president of the Organizing Committee thanked all the institutions and authorities involved in the organization of the biggest Cuban festival of the arts and praised the Colombian artistic and literary presence as momentous for the relations between the two countries.



Ángela Beltrán, Director of Arts of the Colombian Ministry of Culture, claimed to be honored to attend the fair along with some 20 writers from her country and remarked that they will hold talks with Cuban authorities to take action as part of a cultural cooperation agreement signed by both parties.