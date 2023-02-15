Fidel Castro’s Book at Havana International Book Fair





Havana, Feb 14 (ACN) The book entitled “Fidel, promotor de la Ciencia Animal en Cuba” (Fidel, Promoter of Animal Sciences in Cuba), was launched on Tuesday in the context of Havana’s International Book Fair, underway till February 19th.



The book tells about the restless work of Fidel Castro in encouraging local scientific efforts to develop ranching on the island, as explained by Gustavo Febles and Aida Ramirez, founders of the Animal Science Institute, who launched the book.



Febles said the book includes five chapters with photos and annexes groped in some 90 pages telling about Fidel Castro’s relationship with the institute and agricultural sciences in general.



The Revolution leader indicated the creation of scientific centers that would help meet the country’s needs and drew up general guidelines for their development; he also worked on human and material resources for the success of the initiative, said Febles.



Aida Ramirez on her part said that the book explains about the close links between Fidel Castro and young researchers with the new scientific centers.



The book presents a comparison between the experience of local researchers in the field before and after the 1959 Revolution.

