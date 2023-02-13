Cuba awards national history prizes





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) The 2022 Historical Criticism Awards will be presented today at the Nicolas Guillen Hall of the San Carlos de La Cabaña Fortress, the main venue of the 31st Havana International Book Fair.



One of them was awarded to PhD Fabio Fernandez Batista for his title Cronica de un derrumbe: el colapso del "socialismo real" (Chronicle of a collapse: the collapse of the "real socialism"), published in the Cuban written press (1989-1992).



Jorge Luis Aneiros Alonso, president of the Association of Cuban Historians, also informed exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that in the case of the Jose Luciano Franco Ferran award, it will be given to PhD in Science Aida Liliana Morales Tejeda, for her work De Monumentos y Memorias(From Monuments and Memories), published by Ediciones Santiago, and for providing a relevant trajectory on the provincial heritage.



One mention was granted to Guantanamo y la Guerra de 1898(Guantanamo and the War of 1898), by Wilfredo Campos Creme and Jose Sanchez Guerra, published by Editorial Verde Olivo; and another to the book Jorge Oller, memorias de un fotorreportero (Jorge Oller, memoirs of a photojournalist), by Mabiel Hidalgo Martinez, published by Ocean Sur.



Jorge Luis Aneiros Alonso, Master of Science and also head of the Office of Historical Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba, informed that today will receive his National Award 2023 the Doctor in Historical Sciences Rodolfo Sarracino Magriñat, Head Researcher of the team of the Critical Edition of the Complete Works of Jose Marti at the Center for Marti's Studies.



The National History Award was created in 1995 and constitutes the highest recognition to Cuban specialists for their relevant results in research, teaching, patrimonial activity, archival science and librarianship.