Open call for Latin American Film Week





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) A non-competitive Latin American Film Week will be hosted by the San Martin Cultural Center (Autonomous City of Buenos Aires) on July 11 to 16, 2023, with the presentation of around 30 audiovisual productions.



Selected works will be screened in the annual Itinerant Cycle, which in 2018 was held in Florianópolis (Brazil), in 2019 in La Paz (Bolivia) and in 2020 in Asunción (Paraguay). Paris, France, will be the venue this year.



The Festival will feature international exhibitions of short, medium-length and full-length films intended to promote independent Latin American cinema and bring producers, directors and audiences together, as well as talks about Latin American filmmaking codes.