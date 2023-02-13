Cuban teachers spread their knowledge around the world





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Feb 12 (ACN) Based on the typical principles of solidarity and humanism of the Cuban Revolution, 38 educators from the province of Sancti Spíritus work in various countries to help improve their educational systems and share the Island's experience in this field.



According to Estrella Sosa Ramirez, International Relations advisor at the Provincial Education Division, most of the teachers are deployed in Equatorial Guinea and Honduras, where they are implementing the programs Yo sí puedo (Yes, I can), created by the renowned Doctor in Pedagogical Sciences Leonela Relys Díaz—which has taught millions of people in more than 30 countries to read and write—and Yo sí puedo seguir (Yes, I can continue).



Cuban teachers are also workingin Bahamas, Jamaica, Venezuela and the Saharawi Arab Republic.



Last December, 13 educators from this province traveled to Honduras as part of a group of some 120 professionals who for three years will contribute to eliminate illiteracy in a region where the first contingent of this kind had worked before the coup d'état in 2009 to the constitutional president Manuel Zelaya.