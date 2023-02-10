Group 77 + China has stand at Havana International Book Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 10 (ACN) Elio Rodriguez Perdomo, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, opened today the stand of the Cuban presidency of the Group of 77 plus China (G77 + China) at the Havana International Book Fair 2023 (FILH by its Spanish acronym).With the aim of expanding knowledge and studying the achievements of this grouping, the space was opened for the reading and understanding of materials dedicated to this important international entity, of which Cuba assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency last January.



Fernando Rojas, vice minister of culture, and Rodolfo Benitez Verson, general director of multilateral affairs and international law of the ministry of foreign affairs of Cuba, were also present at the event.



Cuba assumed in January this year, for the first time, the Pro-Tempore Presidency of this Group, the largest and most diverse forum for multilateral coordination, which brings together developing countries.



The Havana International Book Fair 2023 will take place February 9-19, with the participation of more than 40 countries and some 120 exhibitors.