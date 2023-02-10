Cuba and Serbia Reach Cinema Development Accord





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuban Culture minister Alpidio Alonso and his Serbian counterpart Maja Gojkovic signed and accord in Havana to cooperate in the area of film distribution and production.



According to the Cuban Foreign Affairs’ website, the agreement aims at strengthening bilateral cultural relations between the two nations as it also stresses the need to defend the cultural identities of the Serb and the Cuban people in the face of cultural colonization unleashed from the centers of power.



The Serbian Culture minister said the two sides agreed in the need to preserve their own culture and invest in it, and promote exchange between the youths of both nations, as well as deepening links in film production.



Gojkovic suggested the creation of a Serbian culture week here and a Cuban film week in Serbia as well.