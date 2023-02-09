Cuba hosts Latin American Monologue festival





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) The 5th Latin American Monologue Festival and Terry Award 2023 starts today in this city with the presence of 14 national and foreign casts.



Actors and actresses from Cuba, Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Uruguay and Puerto Rico will offer performances that address gender violence, the fight against COVID-19, intimist poetry, and neuropsychology, among other current issues.



A jury will award the categories of Best Staging, Best Male Performance, Best Female Performance and Best Latin American Text.