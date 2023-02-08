Company Acosta Danza to perform in the Netherlands





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The Cuban company Acosta Danza, led by its first dancer Carlos Acosta, will attend the Holland Dance Festival with a show called Cuban Eclectico at the Luxor Theater in Rotterdam.



The Cuban artists will present a program of well-known works from their repertoire, such as Fauno, by Belgian-Moroccan choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaou, and Paysage, soudain, la nuit, by Norwegian artist Pontus Lidberg, as well as Satori, by Raúl Reinoso, and De punta a cabo, based on the original by Alexis Fernández (Maca).



According to the Holland Dance Festival website, Carlos Acosta “combines a mix of exceptionally talented Cuban dancers with both classical and modern dance techniques (…) The result is Acosta’s own identity in which the rich Cuban culture clearly emerges.”



The Holland Dance Festival, the only international biennial event of its kind in the Netherlands, aims to showcase the world’s most interesting and controversial dance performances through a wide range of activities for groups of all backgrounds, generations and social classes.