Cuba awards literary critic and scientific-technical critics prizes





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) The juries responsible for awarding the Literary Criticism and Scientific-Technical Prizes announced the most relevant works of literature and art and the scientific-technical sphere, corresponding to the 2022.



The awards ceremony will be held on February 15, during the 31st Havana International Book Fair.



The jury of the Literary Critics Award, made up of writers Arturo Arango (president), Jesus David Curbelo, Israel Dominguez and Ricardo Alberto Perez, and researcher and literary critic Enmanuel Tornes, unanimously decided to award the prize to 10 titles, among the 76 proposals received.



The winning books were: "El año que nieve"(The Year of Snow), by Ruben Rodriguez; "Subsuelos" (Subsoils), by Leymen Perez (Letras Cubanas Publishing House); "Niñas en la casa vieja" (Girls in the Old House), by Dazra Novak; "Hierro" (Iron), by Carlos Celdran; "Las últimas vacas van a morir" (The Last Cows Will Die), by Ulises Rodriguez Febles.



Likewise, the Literary Critics Award went to "Grifas (Afrocaribeñas al habla)", by Laura Ruiz Montes; "El viaje circular(the circular journey)", by Reinaldo Montero; "Cuando el beisbol se parece al cine(when baseball looks like cinema)", by Norberto Codina; and "Caminos nuevos(new roads)", by Victor Fowler Calzada.



Meanwhile, the jury of the Scientific and Technical Critics Award, composed of scientist Beatriz Marcheco Teruel (president), professor Olga Fernandez Rios, historian Fabio Fernandez Batista, researcher Gladys Hernandez Pedraza and writer and researcher Luis Toledo Sande, awarded five books out of 56 proposed by publishers from all over the country.