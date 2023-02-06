Cuba to pay homage to Spanish pianist Alicia de Larrocha





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 5 (ACN) Cuba will be privileged to join this year’s worldwide tribute to the Spanish classical pianist Alicia de Larrocha, one of the great piano legends of the 20th century, on the centennial of her birth.



Art director Helson Hernandez announced that the Minor Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi in Havana will host a concert on February 16 in honor of the great artist with scores composed by the eminent pianist, provided by her daughter Alicia Torra de Larrocha, will be premiered in the Americas by Cuban soloists, along with eight songs for which the composer found inspiration in texts of renowned Latin American poets such as Rubén Darío, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer and Ramón Campoamor.



The concert will also salute the 75th anniversary of the radio station CMBF Radio Musical Nacional, sponsored by Emisora Clásica de Cuba and the Office of the Historian of the City, with the support of the National Lyric Theater and the Embassy of Spain in Havana.