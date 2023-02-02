Díaz-Canel congratulates Community Culture Award winners





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated today on his official Twitter account the winners of the National Community Culture Award.



Díaz-Canel praised those honored with the prize “for their lifelong dedication to that small homeland that the community is”, were the poet Luis Cordero, the Grupo Portador de Tradiciones 1802 and the @QuisicuabaC Project.



Also present at the event were deputy prime minister Inés María Chapman; Havana first Party secretary Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar; Deputy Ministers of Culture Fernando Rojas and Kenelma Carvajal; UNEAC president Luis Morlote; and Diango González Guerra, president of Cuba’s Consejo Nacional de Casas de Cultura (National Council of Culture Houses).