Cuba mourns death of important Cuban revolutionary poet





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) Floral offerings from Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, and from the Ministry of Culture accompanied today the funeral of the outstanding poet Teresa Melo, who died on Monday in her native Santiago de Cuba.



Likewise, wreaths on behalf of Ines Maria Chapman, deputy prime minister, the PCC and the government in this southeastern territory, the Cuban Book Institute, the Provincial Committee of the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists ( UNEAC by its Spanish acronym) and relatives and friends, among others, arrived in the Casa del Caribe, located in this city.



Since early in the morning, the people of this city and the top authorities of the province paid a heartfelt tribute to the former member of UNEAC and member of Honor of the Hermanos Saiz Association.



Diaz-Canel mourned this morning on Twitter the death of poet Teresa Melo, whom he described as an impeccable and beloved woman in the country she loved and defended so much.



On the same social network, Cuban PM Manuel Marrero expressed his sorrow for the death of Melo, whom he considered an excellent Cuban poetess and intellectual, revolutionary and faithful defender of Cuba.



Teresa de la Caridad Melo Rodriguez (Santiago de Cuba, October 11, 1961 - January 30, 2023) at the time of her death was editor of the Oriente publishing house, and had a valuable poetic work that places her as one of the main voices of the so-called generation of the 80s.