U.S. musician Ted Nash to dedicate concert to José Martí





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) The U.S. saxophonist, flutist and composer Ted Nash, leader of the Jazz X Art project, will offer a concert dedicated to José Martí's birthday in the 38th International Festival Jazz Plaza.



His performance, to be hosted by the National Museum of Fine Arts, will be part of an initiative that involves young music students who will connect with painting to compose the final work that will be presented, since the idea of the project is to unite both peoples, a goal otherwise impossible without engaging the talent of the students, Nash remarked.



“The Museum of Fine Arts was chosen because the young musicians were inspired by Cuban art, and they are among the best in the world,” Jaxx X Art general producer Cathy Barbash pointed out.



Two-time Grammy winner Ted Nash is a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, conducted by Wynton Marsalis, and founder of the Jazz Composers Collective.