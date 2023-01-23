Cuban perform in Monte-Carlo Circus Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 22 (ACN) Cuba is participating in the 45th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo, which gathers artists from around the world to display their art in what is considered the world’s most prestigious annual event of its kind.



Created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1974, the Monte-Carlo Festival is the ring where every artist longs to perform, according to a press release from the National Circus of Cuba.



This year’s program features 16 exceptional acts, including the number Dust in the Wind by the two Cuban talented acrobats Maité Rodríguez and Julio Fajardo, whose skills have deserved awards conferred in Cuba, France and Switzerland, as well as several national distinctions.