Brazilian company brings its art to Cuban conference





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The Brazilian theater company Sobrevento is one of the troupes attending the 1st International Conference Retablo Abierto (Open altarpiece), held in Havana and two other Cuban provinces.



Luiz André Cherubini and Sandra Vargas, directors of this company established in 1986 and devoted since then to studying theater languages, will give keynote lectures and share their experience in this field through videos and demonstrations of Sobrevento’s techniques.



Retablo… is a teaching-and-learning event about various aesthetic styles that seeks to promote exchanges between prestigious exponents of the object theater and the inclusion and development of new field-specific perspectives in Cuba.