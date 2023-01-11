International Festival Bayamo Creativo aims for local development





BAYAMO, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) The 1st International Festival Bayamo Creativo, scheduled to open its doors tomorrow in this city, intends to fuel thinking, motivation and commitment among its residents and contribute to the revival of various economic activities.



Bayamo… will gather institutions, entrepreneurs, audiovisual creators, artists, producers of construction materials, homemakers and whoever is willing to forward proposals and present ideas, according to MSc. Ludin Fonseca Garcia, director of the Office of the Historian of the City of Bayamo, which sponsors the event together with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (COSUDE).



“The Festival has its roots in the policy promoted by the Network of Offices of the Historian and the Curator of the Heritage Cities of Cuba to highlight local identities and make the most of anyone’s creative abilities,” he said. “The goal is to make people’s cooking and other traditions known beyond their communities and encourage them to contribute to the knowledge and preservation of our identity.”