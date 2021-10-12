New Mural Deploys the Largest Cuban Flag in the World





Matanzas, Oct 11 (ACN) The largest Cuban flag in the world—44 meters high and 12 meters wide—was inaugurated in western Matanzas province by local visual artist Jesus A. Mederos on the wall of one of the 13-story buildings of the city.



The artist told reporters that making this work of art was a dream come true to honor patriotic sentiments and the Cuban nation.



Mederos who was granted a Grand Prize at the United Nations for his work “Aun estamos a tiempo,” (We still have time), thanked the support and participation by local authorities, enterprises and the local young people who played a key role in achieving the artistic goal.



The inauguration of the artistic work was attended by the first secretary of the Communist Party in Matanzas province Livan Izquierdo and local government authorities.