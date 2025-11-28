Diaz-Canel toured a community in eastern Cuba affected by Hurricane Melissa





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the National Defense Council, toured Cayo Granma, in the bay of Santiago de Cuba, to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa and to observe the recovery of the fishing community, comprised of more than 800 residents.



According to sources from the Presidency, during the tour, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba visited the pharmacy, the Juan Gualberto Gomez primary school, and the bakery, all of which were affected by the storm's winds, according to local authorities.



The entire population of the island was evacuated before the storm made landfall, and no loss of life or injuries were reported, confirmed officials from the Municipal Defense Council.



The primary school, which lost its roof on October 29, reopened its classrooms for 61 students, with full teaching staff and preserved materials. Diaz-Canel spoke with the students and teachers and learned details about schedules, subjects, and sports activities.



In dialogue with the residents, the President assured them that resources would continue to arrive for the recovery of the cay, where 170 of its 256 homes were affected, with 15 total collapses, 20 partial collapses, and 31 roofs completely lost.



The damage assessment also included 170 damaged mattresses, of which 150 have already been delivered, authorities specified.



Later, in a meeting of the Provincial Defense Council, Díaz-Canel evaluated the progress of the recovery in Santiago de Cuba and noted that the coming days would be crucial for tasks such as restoring electricity, certifying damages, and sanitation.



He indicated that all the country's forces would be deployed to the province to expedite the completion of the recovery efforts, which include repairing homes and restoring basic services.



