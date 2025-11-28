Cuba and the EU reaffirm their expanding trade and collaboration ties





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) The willingness of Cuba and the European Union (EU) to continue expanding trade ties and deepening cooperation was evident in Havana, during the celebration of EU Day at the 41st Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2025).



Jens Urban, EU Ambassador to Cuba, highlighted the relationship between the bloc and the island, demonstrated by the participation of 12 member states in the Caribbean nation's largest trade showcase.



He expressed the will of the so-called old continent to continue working together to consolidate and deepen ties, with the additional challenge of expanding business opportunities to other countries in the region and promoting a greater presence of European businesses on the island.



On the Cuban side, Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Minister of Transport, acknowledged the excellent current state of relations as traditional trading partners, which consolidates the EU's position as the archipelago's largest trading partner.



Rodriguez Davila reaffirmed the Cuban government's commitment to promoting foreign investment, diversifying and expanding trade relations and cooperation with countries across the continent, highlighting the main challenge as increasing the number of countries extending their business to the island.



He referred to the fulfillment of existing agreements between both parties and the contributions of Europe, despite the limitations imposed by the economic, commercial, and financial blockade of the United States government, to the implementation of some points outlined in the economic and social development plan and the sustainable development goals.



The Minister of Transportation expressed his gratitude for the solidarity and donations from the EU to help repair, as quickly as possible, the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa in eastern Cuba and emphasized the government's willingness and full commitment to working together toward a better future.



On Thursday at FIHAV 2025, panels were also held on business opportunities for Cuba with the EU and the relevance of its integration into global value chains, demonstrating the high priority given to this issue.



