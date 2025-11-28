President of the Cuban parliament called to take advantage of potential of national resources





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) – Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, urged Cuba to take advantage of the potential of its national resources and production and to substitute imports during his visit to the 41st Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2025).



Lazo Hernandez emphasized that the event is an example of what Cuba can achieve in the commercial sector, given the capacity of its human capital, and therefore constitutes a strategic space for boosting the country's economy.



During his tour of the Expocuba fairgrounds, he met with companies and non-state management entities from different Cuban provinces and learned about the various services offered in these regions and their development opportunities.



Among the stands visited were those of the eastern provinces, which showcased local agri-food and industrial products.



Their presence at FIHAV 2025 reflects the resilience of a region recently affected by Hurricane Melissa.



The head of Cuban Parliament acknowledged how the non-state sector is integrated into the nation's needs as a fundamental factor for national growth in all spheres.



He then delved into the technological proposals offered by the AI ​​Cuba thematic area, expressing interest in the advantages that the use of artificial intelligence and robotics would bring to the various activities carried out in the country.



In the meeting with specialists, he emphasized the need to advance in the technological field based on national talent and strategic alliances with other countries, as an essential aspect for continuing to build the Cuba of the future.



Lazo Hernandez was accompanied by Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment; Yanet Hernandez Perez, Governor of Havana; and other officials.



FIHAV 2025 hosts from November 24 to 29 268 multi-sectoral entities and national management forms, out of a total of more than 700 business entities, positioning itself as a strategic space for the promotion of commercial alliances and the economic-productive system in the country.



