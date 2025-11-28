Cybersecurity technology in Cuba event opened in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, November 28 (ACN) The Technological Event of the 4th National Cybersecurity Conference opened on Thursday at the Central Computer Palace in Havana with the keynote address, "Security in Operational Technologies."



Lisset Martinez Gonzáaez, Director of Automation at the Ministry of Industries (Mindus), spoke about the main events that have shaped the development of the industry and how the sector is working to reduce the risk of cyberattacks.



Martinez Gonzalez outlined a series of measures to prevent, detect, and provide an immediate response to such incidents in industrial control systems, including the assignment of roles and responsibilities, vulnerability management, secure protocols, and remote access monitoring.



Omar Perez Salomon, an official with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC), stated during his keynote address, “Fidel in Cybersecurity,” that the undisputed leader of the Revolution was a key figure in introducing Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) to the service of the people's education and culture.



This idea is implicit in his concept of development, independence, and sovereignty, he added. Pablo Julio Pla Feria, Vice Minister of Communications, emphasized that the event brings together renowned professionals in cybersecurity to share best practices and strengthen the people's understanding of cybersecurity.



He stated that the current digital age has brought with it an exponential increase in cybersecurity risks.



Pla Feria highlighted that the meeting is taking place just days after Hurricane Melissa passed through eastern Cuba, compounded by the country's complex epidemiological situation and the constant pressure from the U.S. government and its criminal economic, commercial, and financial blockade.



During the meeting, the photographic exhibition “Cybersecurity and its protagonists: Fidel's legacy” was inaugurated, and the work was organized into committees.



The technological event of the 4th National Cybersecurity Conference will conclude tomorrow, November 28, and will be accompanied by an exhibition.



Presiding over the meeting were Yudi Mercedes Rodriguez Hernandez, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and head of the Services Department; Maryde Fernandez Lopez, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the CC-PCC; First Colonel Dario Dominics Bravo, head of the Secretariat of the National Cybersecurity Group; and representatives of the PCC, the Ministry of the Interior, the Armed Forces, and other sectors of society.



Both the conference and the event are dedicated to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), on the centenary of his birth, for being a man whose transformative vision propelled the scientific and technological development of the nation.