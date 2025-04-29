US Friends of Cuba to Join May Day March in Santiago de Cuba





Havana, April 28 (ACN) US solidarity activists from the US state of Illinois will join Cuban workers’ May Day March in eastern Santiago de Cuba city to reaffirm the bonds of friendship between the US and the Cuban people.



The march and demonstration will take place Thursday May 1st at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square under the slogan: “For Cuba, we Create Together.”



Illinois Solidarity Movement leader Howard Ehman say the activists come to to Cuba to work, eat, dance and sing along the Cuban people, as a way to foster friendship and take a look at the Cuban people’s everyday life.



Ehman expressed his admiration for the courage of the Cuban people and his determination to support the struggle against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



The US activists will visit local communities, health institutions, schools and historic and cultural sites in Santiago de Cuba.