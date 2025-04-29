Cuba evokes foundation of Casa de las Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) Cuban authorities evoked today the founding, 66 years ago, of Casa de las Americas, an emblematic institution that promotes the artistic and literary material of the continent.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, congratulated the cultural center, which divulges, researches, sponsors, rewards and publishes the work of writers, plastic artists, musicians, theater artists and scholars of literature, arts and social sciences.



On X, on the anniversary of the founding of the Casa by Haydee Santamaria (1922-1980), the head of state affirmed that this institution is the soul and memory of creation in Our America.



Manuel Marrero, Cuban Prime Minister, highlighted on the same social network the role of Casa de las Americas in promoting Latin American and Caribbean integration in the cultural sector.



Many congratulations to its collective and its president Abel Prieto, Marrero expressed, and acknowledged that they keep alive its essence and the legacy of Haydee Santamaria and Roberto Fernandez Retamar, presidents of Casa de las Americas, from 1959 to 1980 and from 1986 to 2019, respectively.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, congratulated the group and especially its current president.



Casa de las Americas was created by Law 299 of April 28, 1959, as an institution with its own legal personality, which carries out non-governmental activities aimed at developing and expanding socio-cultural relations with the peoples of Latin America, the Caribbean and the rest of the world.

It was founded on July 4, 1959 in a ceremony presided over by the then Minister of Education, Armando Hart Davalos, in the premises of the former Casa Continental de la Cultura.