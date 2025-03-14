Cuba Interested in Boosting Cooperation with Ethiopia





Havana, March 13 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his country’s interest in boosting bilateral cooperation with Ethiopia in the areas of agriculture, education, healthcare, biotechnology and water resources.



In an X message, minister Rodriguez said that he met on Thursday with Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in the capital Adis Abeba. He conveyed the Ethiopian officials Greetings from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



Rodriguez described as productive his meeting with Abiy Ahmed Ali during his visit to Ethiopia, which is the second leg of his African tour.

