Cuban urban agriculture program commends Raul Castro





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) The ceremony for the 37th anniversary of the national Urban Agriculture program, held on its members’ Day, recognized the strategic vision of, and efforts deployed by, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.



The event included the presentation of an award to Marcelo Durao, representative of the Landless Workers' Movement of Brazil, which works closely with the Cuban program.



Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca read a letter from Political Bureau member and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulating all the workers’ collectives engaged in the tasks designed to increase food production and acknowledging the Army General's vision of the future as the spirit behind the program.



Marrero Cruz pointed out in his message the concepts and goals devised for 2025 and the need to both fine-tune various indicators and strive to lower the prices of agricultural products.