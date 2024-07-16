Cuban head of parliament calls for popular control over execution of State Budget





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, member of the Political Bureau and president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), reaffirmed that the State Budget is mandatory because it is the law and life of the nation, hence the importance of popular control, that the people watch over its due execution.



Lazo intervened at the Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee, after Gladys Bejerano Portela, Comptroller General of the Republic, spoke of the necessary prevention and culture of control by the administrations, with emphasis on the recurrent type, present from the planning or beginning of all operations or activities in the entities and territories.



He praised the performance of this institution with its timely alerts, checks and the design and implementation of the so-called self-control guides, a work and management tool to prevent crimes, illegalities and acts of corruption, in addition to helping economic efficiency in labor groups, in the entire business system and in the agencies.



The President of the ANPP was categorical in affirming that the lack of control, the non-accounting of records or operations lead to these phenomena, to tax evasion, to the loss of values and endanger the survival of the Revolution, for which reason we are facing a matter of national security due to its economic, political, social and ideological impact.



He stressed that the State Budget Law is the only one that is renewed every year; therefore, it is necessary for the people to be aware of the expenses and income generated, for their own benefit and that of society.



Lazo Hernandez stated that popular control is a complement to institutional control, which is in the hands of the Government, but clarified that this will not be effective where there are incomplete staffs in the structures of the administrations, as part of the essential governance.



During the debates at the Economic Affairs Committee, several deputies pointed out the need to evaluate how many reserves can help to reduce the fiscal deficit, especially in view of distortions such as the increase of excessive expenses by the budgeted units and state entities in commercial ties with new economic players.



Vladimir Regueiro Ale, Minister of Finance and Prices, offered an update on the execution of the State Budget both in the total liquidation or closing of the one corresponding to 2023, as well as so far this year.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, was present at the morning work session of this commission.