Cuban President Denounces US for Cynicism with Respect to Cuba





Havana, Jul 9 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President denounced Washington for its cynicism with respect to Cuba.



On his X account, https://rb.gy/o6v3xt the head of state referred to reiterated alerts sent to the US administration about terrorist groups operating against Cuba from the US southern state of Florida; however, they keep unpunished, what makes the US a state sponsoring terrorism, which acts with evident imperial cynicism.

In his message, Diaz-Canel shared an article from Granma daily detailing a plan designed on US territory to perpetrate terrorist actions on the island, which was thwarted by the Cuban Interior Ministry.



The research outcome revealed the main perpetrator of the plan, named Ardenys Garcia Alvarez, a 40-year-old Cuban citizen who illegally left for the US in 2014 after being convicted for major crimes on the island.



The individual returned to Cuba in November 2023 in an illegal trip by sea though the northern coast of Matanzas province driving a Jet Ski vehicle, registered in Florida. Garcia smuggled five guns and munitions.



In his statements after being arrested Garcia confessed that he kept in contact on social media with a man named Willy Gonzalez, who is the representative of the so-called “La Nueva Nacion Cubana en Armas,” armed group.

