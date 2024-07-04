Hurricane Watch Issued for South-Eastern Cuban Province





Havana, Jul 3 (ACN) A hurricane watch was issued for eastern Granma province following the near-by passage of Hurricane Beril, who is moving South of Cuba and could cause heavy rains and flooding in low-lying areas.



The prevention measure is a stage establishing the protection of warehouses, labor and study centers, and the setting up of shelters for the people.



Major impact is expected to occur in coastal municipalities, given the current and future movement of Beryl. Storm surge and showers are likely to occur in the region, where recent reports talk of 1.5 to 2-meter-high waves.



The eastern Granma province has a complex natural and geographic ecosystem, with the country’s highest mountains, from where rainwater flows downwards to flooding-prompt coastal settlements.

