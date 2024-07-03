All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President Alerts the People on Effects of Beryl



Havana, July 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on his country’s citizens to keep informed and prepared in the face of the imminent passage of hurricane Beryl to the south of Cuba.

On his X account, Diaz-Canel said that although Beryl is not expected to directly hit the island its effects can be felt here as he travels on the sea south of Cuba.

Cuban authorities updated disaster risk reduction plans on Monday amidst sustained rains which affected the capital Havana causing flooding in coastal areas.

